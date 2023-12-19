Oil Hold Gains as Red Sea Attacks Cause Panic Among Shippers

NDTV ProfitMarketsOil Hold Gains as Red Sea Attacks Cause Panic Among Shippers
19 Dec 2023, 06:45 AM IST
NDTV Profit
The crude oil tanker 'Devon' sails through the Persian Gulf towards Kharq Island to transport crude oil to export markets in the Persian Gulf, Iran, on Friday, March 23, 2018. Geopolitical risk is creeping back into the crude oil market. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near its highest close in two weeks as more companies shun the Red Sea after a spike in vessel attacks along the key shipping conduit. 

West Texas Intermediate held above $72 a barrel after settling at its highest since Dec. 4. Global benchmark Brent traded near $78. Prices jumped as much as 4% on Monday after BP Plc said it would pause all shipments through the waterway and Equinor ASA said it’s diverting vessels away. 

The recent escalation in attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen is the most tangible sign of disruption to energy flows since the Hamas-Israel war started in October, leading the US to announce a new maritime task force to protect commercial vessels. It has also helped fuel a rebound in oil prices since they slumped to a five-month low last week amid signs of rising production, especially in the US.

