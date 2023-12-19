Oil Hold Gains as Red Sea Attacks Cause Panic Among Shippers
(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near its highest close in two weeks as more companies shun the Red Sea after a spike in vessel attacks along the key shipping conduit.
West Texas Intermediate held above $72 a barrel after settling at its highest since Dec. 4. Global benchmark Brent traded near $78. Prices jumped as much as 4% on Monday after BP Plc said it would pause all shipments through the waterway and Equinor ASA said it’s diverting vessels away.
The recent escalation in attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen is the most tangible sign of disruption to energy flows since the Hamas-Israel war started in October, leading the US to announce a new maritime task force to protect commercial vessels. It has also helped fuel a rebound in oil prices since they slumped to a five-month low last week amid signs of rising production, especially in the US.
