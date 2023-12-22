Oil Set For Weekly Gain As Red Sea Attacks, OPEC Unity in Focus

Global benchmark Brent traded near $80 a barrel and is set for a second weekly gain after notching a string of seven declines, while West Texas Intermediate traded above $74 a barrel. Tanker traffic in the Red Sea has plummeted after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen increased attacks on vessels in the region. Angola announced it’s leaving OPEC after 16 years, highlighting tensions within the producer group as it seeks to limit output to support prices going into the new year.