Oil Extends Weekly Gain With Focus On Red Sea Shipping Attacks

Major shippers MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. and CMA CGM SA were the latest to announce over the weekend that they won’t send their vessels through the chokepoint in the face of rising threats, while Maersk Tankers A/S said it would insist its vessels have the option to avoid the route. Houthi militants have been attacking more and more merchant ships in the Red Sea — especially vessels that they claim are connected to Israel — in response to the war in Gaza.