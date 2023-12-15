Oil Set For First Weekly Gain Since October On Fed Relief Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised to eke out its first weekly gain in almost two months after dovish signals from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday unleashed a bullish pulse across markets.
West Texas Intermediate traded below $72 a barrel after rising more than 4% in the previous two sessions, with global benchmark Brent approaching $77. Treasuries have risen and the dollar weakened since Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that policymakers are now turning their focus on when to cut borrowing costs as inflation continues to drop. A softer greenback can boost the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.
Prices have been further supported this week by signs of a pick-up in US demand, with nationwide crude inventories shrinking for a second week.
That comes after seven straight weeks of declines that brought futures to the lowest since June just before the Fed meeting. A surge in exports from non-OPEC countries including the US and concerns over a weakening demand outlook are pressuring prices. In addition, there’s skepticism over whether deeper voluntary cuts by OPEC will be fully adhered to.
Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency on Thursday slashed its estimates for global oil demand growth this quarter by almost 400,000 barrels a day as economic activity weakens in key countries. The Paris-based consumer organization continues to expect that increases will decelerate dramatically next year.
