Oil Rises From Lowest Since June After US Stockpile Drawdown
Oil advanced from a five-month low on positive demand signals including a drop in US inventories and signs that the Federal Reserve has finished hiking interest rates.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced from a five-month low on positive demand signals including a drop in US inventories and signs that the Federal Reserve has finished hiking interest rates.
West Texas Intermediate rose toward $70 a barrel, after rebounding 1.3% on Wednesday from its lowest since end-June. Global benchmark Brent was above $74. US crude stockpiles fell for a second week while total oil and product inventories declined by the most since October, the Energy Information Administration said.
The Fed, meanwhile, held interest rates steady for a third consecutive meeting and gave the clearest signal yet that its most aggressive campaign of interest-rate rises could soon be at an end. Chair Jerome Powell indicated policymakers are now turning their focus to when to cut rates as inflation continues its descent.
Oil’s move higher has for now paused a slide of more than a quarter since end-September, fueled by signs of increased supply from outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Crude is still headed for an eighth weekly decline, which would be the longest drop for WTI since August 2015, as the market remains skeptical the cartel will fully stick to pledged reductions into next year.
Traders will be eyeing the International Energy Agency’s monthly report due later Thursday, the last in the set of major market outlooks due this week. OPEC continued to forecast a significant shortfall in oil supplies next quarter, an outlook at odds with its own efforts to rein in production.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.