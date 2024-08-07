Oil Steady After Risk-On Gain As Market Watches For Iran Attack
(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after recovering from a global market rout as investors watched for a retaliatory strike from Iran on Israel.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $73 a barrel after closing slightly higher on Tuesday as equities led a rebound in risk assets. Brent settled above $76. Traders continue to monitor the Middle East and a potential attack by Iran on Israel as payback for assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.
Oil still faces headwinds from concerns over faltering demand in China and the US, and the potential addition of supply from OPEC+ from next quarter. Rising tensions in the Middle East would spark further price gains, but an impact to crude output from the region is needed for a sustained increase.
In the US, an industry report pointed to a marginal gain in the nation’s crude inventories and a large expansion of fuel stockpiles. Gasoline holdings rose by 3.3 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures from the American Petroleum Institute. Government data is due Wednesday.
