NDTV ProfitMarketsOil Climbs Near Five-Month High As Traders Focus On Middle East
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Climbs Near Five-Month High As Traders Focus On Middle East

Crude market is also bracing for Iran’s retaliation to a suspected attack by Israel on its Syria consulate last week.

09 Apr 2024, 06:45 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The broader outlook remains bullish and some market watchers are talking about $100 oil again after OPEC+ maintained its output cuts.
The broader outlook remains bullish and some market watchers are talking about $100 oil again after OPEC+ maintained its output cuts.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near a five-month high as investors weighed simmering tensions in the Middle East and persistent supply concerns.

Brent futures edged above $90 a barrel after closing 0.9% lower on Monday, the first decline in five sessions. West Texas Intermediate was below $87. Israeli officials said progress has been made in negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza, signaling a potential easing of hostilities, but Hamas denied the claim.

The market is also bracing for Iran’s response to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria last week. Hezbollah warned it’s ready for war.

Oil Climbs Near Five-Month High As Traders Focus On Middle East

The broader outlook remains bullish and some market watchers are talking about $100 oil again as OPEC+ maintains its output cuts. The options market is flashing strength, with the heaviest buying of bullish call options for Brent — which profit when oil prices rise — since 2019 on Friday.

This week, traders will need to digest a series of reports that will provide a snapshot on the supply and demand outlook, including monthly releases from OPEC and the International Energy Agency.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT