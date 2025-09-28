Laser Power And Infra Files Papers For Rs 1,200 Crore IPO

The company may consider a Pre-IPO Placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 160 crore. If such placement is completed, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue accordingly.

LPIL is an integrated manufacturer of power cables, conductors and specialised products and components to the power transmission and distribution industry.

Incorporated in 1988, LPIL operates in two segments -- manufacturing and EPC. Its clients include Indian Railways, several distribution companies such as TP Central, TP Western, TP Northern, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd, and private EPC firms like Montecarlo Ltd and KRYFS Power Components Ltd.

As of March 31, 2025, the company runs three manufacturing units in West Bengal with a total installed capacity of 73,100 MT. Its two units are in Dhulagarh, and the third is in Kharagpur.