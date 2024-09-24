Larsen & Toubro Bags Mega Order In Middle East To Strength Electricity Grids

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. share price saw a one percent uptick after the Indian construction giant bagged new orders worth Rs 10,000 to 15,000 crore in the Middle East for expanding and strengthening the electricity grids at high voltage levels.

The Power Transmission & Distribution secured orders to establish 500 kilovolt high-voltage direct current transmission links associated with these interconnections in Saudi Arabia, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

L&T also won orders for three more packages involving two 380kV overhead transmission lines and a bulk supply 380kV gas-insulated substation, in Saudi Arabia.