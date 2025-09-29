Business NewsMarketsL&T Share Price Falls After BofA Downgrades To Underperform — Check Target Price, Share Price Movement
ADVERTISEMENT

L&T Share Price Falls After BofA Downgrades To Underperform — Check Target Price, Share Price Movement

The brokerage maintained the target price of Rs 3,700 apiece, which implied a 0.8% downside from Friday's close price.

29 Sep 2025, 12:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Larsen &amp; Toubro may see a decline in order flow as India's Capex slows, according to BofA. (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
Larsen & Toubro may see a decline in order flow as India's Capex slows, according to BofA. (Photo source: Company website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. share price fell after BofA downgraded the stock to Underperform citing concerns over limited upside potential. The brokerage maintained the target price of Rs 3,700 apiece, which implied a 0.8% downside from Friday's close price.

Larsen & Toubro's share price outperformance left a little upside potential. The share price has jumped over 10% in the past two months, leaving valuations at fair levels. Key positives are now behind with no scope for further valuation expansion in BofA's view.

The company has previously been the sole construction stock with a 'Buy' rating from BofA because of robust order inflow and upbeat earnings.

India's capex is expected to slow materially to 11% between 2025 and 2027, which isn't good for Larsen & Toubro's domestic order growth. Moreover, BofA sees risk of slowing order flows and execution for its Middle-East business as well because of subdued energy prices.

However, BofA has hiked the FY26–FY28 earnings estimates by 3–4% as Hyderabad Metro Phase I , a loss-making project, exited Larsen & Toubro's portfolio.

L&T Share Price Falls After BofA Downgrades To Underperform — Check Target Price, Share Price Movement

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. share price declined 1.29% to Rs 3,681.30 apiece. It was the third top detractor in the NSE Nifty 50 index. Larsen & Toubro share price was trading 0.98% down at Rs 3,693 apiece as of 12:39 p.m. compared to 0.14% decline in the Nifty 50 index.

The stock advanced 0.48% in 12 months, and 2.39% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.51.

Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Little Changed; BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum Shares Gain
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Little Changed; BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum Shares Gain
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT