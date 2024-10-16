Larsen & Toubro Gets 'Significant' Order For Agra Metro Network

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. bagged new orders worth Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corp. for the design and construction of Agra Metro. The phase 1 and line-2 stretch will run from Agra Cantonment to Kalindi Vihar, the construction giant said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The scope of works involves the design and construction of a 15.09 km elevated viaduct, 14 stations and a 2.61 km depot connecting the metro line from Sadar Bazar to PAC Depot, it said.

Architectural finishes for the stations, as well as electrical and mechanical works are also in scope, the filing said. This project marks a key milestone in enhancing urban mobility in Agra, and will be completed by 30 months, it said.

“L&T remains at the forefront of urban infrastructure development and contributing to the modernisation of India's metro networks in line with its strategic goals," S V Desai, senior executive vice president (Infrastructure), said in the statement. "This project will leverage L&T’s extensive expertise in engineering and high-quality execution."

The company classifies a 'significant order' as orders valued between Rs 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore.