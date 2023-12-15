Large Caps To Take Spotlight In 2024, Says ICICI Prudential's S Naren

The boom in large-caps has just started in the markets and will continue in the new year, according to S Naren, chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co.

The major movement and growth in the market will be driven by large-cap stocks as they "take the spotlight" in 2024, Naren told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah. Returns are expected to hinge on the participation of overseas investors, he said.

If FPIs do invest, the markets will witness positive returns, he said. "If FIIs do not invest, I do not think the returns will come." Domestic investors seem to have already invested a significant amount, according to Naren.

Historically, during election years, the extent of market rally is closely tied to the amount of FII funds that enter the market, he said.