Large-Caps Not Cheap But Offer Comparative Comfort: Vetri Subramaniam

Vetri, just coming back to the kind of inflows coming in, and it's domestic investors holding up the market, even while foreign investors have been looking at the door. What is the kind of interest coming in from investors, especially on the Mutual fund side or if you look at the SIP data? Do you think that Thematic funds are losing their sheen, there's going to be more focus on large caps. What are you liking right now? What is the strategy you are looking at?

Vetri Subramaniam: Sure, let me start with what I like and then we can go on to the other question you asked. So we're a lot more comfortable with large caps in the current environment. That's been our point of view pretty much from the start of the year, or maybe even before that, and that's essentially from the fact that there's a lot more valuation comfort we have in the large caps as compared to mid and small. Not to say that large caps are cheap at the recent low point for large caps, maybe last week, they had just about come down from being expensive into kissing the fair value zone, and therefore much better than mid and small caps, which are trading at a massive premium to their long term trajectory and unusually in the case of small caps trading, at premium to the large caps as well. So a lot more comfort in the large caps and just a small point to make here.

During the course of this month, when the markets were lower,. in fact, our asset allocation models actually lifted the equity weightage by about five to seven points in the strategies where we dynamically manage equity allocation, like the Balance Advantage and the Multi Asset Allocation Fund in response to the valuation. So that's the big picture in terms of valuation and what we prefer. Very quickly. I know we spend a lot of time talking about SIP inflows, and I think it's very satisfying, not just for us, but for the industry as a whole to see the kind of money flows which is coming through on a consistent basis from retail into SIPs.

But let's not only look at demand. Let's also look at supply. If you actually look at the numbers, year to date, the total buying by domestics plus FPI is more than matched by the supply coming via IPOs, FPOs, QIPs, promoter sell downs, PVC sell downs. So we can't look at this purely on the basis of, oh, there's so much demand. Please also note, there is a significant amount of supply coming through primary and secondary sales.