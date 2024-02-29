Large Caps Are Reasonably Valued, Not Expensive, Says Franklin Templeton's Ajay Argal

Where is it that you see the best possibility of earnings growth over the course of the next 6-12 months, based on the assessments that you and your team have made about commentary in the first nine months and Q3?

Ajay Argal: We are seeing pockets where the earnings growth is very strong. But you have to balance that with the kind of valuations which are there in those stocks. So obviously, some of the retail stocks, for example, have had very good visibility for the growth. But it's kind of, in our opinion, more than compensated for the valuation. So it's just not growth, which you should look at. You should look at the combination of growth versus valuation. And that is where we try to position ourselves—we generally get into growth at a reasonable price.

So from that perspective, we are finding pockets of opportunity when we combine growth and valuations. We are finding that we are positive on the industrial sector, though our positivity has kind of reduced because the stocks have done phenomenally well. But purely, from the growth visibility perspective, that is a sector where growth visibility is the highest because order books have been strong and execution by most of the companies in the sector has really picked up. So the top line growth and then there is the operating leverage, so that improves the margins. So a lot of the companies within the sector have good growth visibility, especially over the next 6-12 months. The valuations, though they are on the higher side, are not terribly expensive. So we are getting pockets of opportunity there.

The other sector, which has not done so well in the recent past is the banking sector, where growth visibility is reasonable, though there is a bit of toned down expectations in terms of growth as well, because the RBI itself has highlighted that there are certain pockets, especially in personal and unsecured loans where they want a bit of a lower growth. But even then, the growth possibilities look very sanguine—in the 12-13-14% kind of band. There, the advantage is that, the valuations are really reasonable. This is the only sector where the valuations are lower than the last five or even 10-year averages. And the margins are kind of normalising, because we saw very high margins in the last couple of quarters, which was because of the timing mismatch between the asset pricing and the liability pricing. Now that is getting normalised. But despite that, we have reasonable growth.

Another sector where we see good growth opportunities is the real estate. So the real estate cycle has really turned because affordability has improved substantially, especially over the last 10 years or so, when the real estate prices didn't go anywhere. If you go back two years, then the 10-year period before that, the real estate prices actually didn't move at all, whereas the salaries kept on going up. So the affordability has increased. Therefore, there is a pickup in the real estate cycle. The launches, the pre-sales—everything is happening at a very fast pace. So the growth visibility is very strong there as well.

And the other sector where we are positive is pharmaceuticals. And there, it is actually more stock specific. So there are a few stocks where we see that the growth visibility is very high. The growth in the domestic market is anyway quite stable, around the 10% band. But certain companies are having specific strategies with respect to the export market. So there is a company, which is specialising in the specialist pharma space in the U.S. And another company is specialising in complex generics, where the competition is much more limited. So there, in those kinds of companies, we are seeing growth visibility with a reasonable valuation. So these are some other pockets where we see that the growth, especially in the near term, is likely to be very strong.