Lakshya Powertech Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit After Listing At 90% Premium

Shares of Lakshya Powertech Ltd. made a stellar market debut, listing at a premium of 90% on the NSE SME. The stock listed at Rs 342 on the NSE against the upper price band of Rs 180. Investors allotted a single lot of 800 shares in Lakshya Powertech IPO would have incurred a profit of Rs 1,29,600 against an investment of Rs 1,44,000.

Lakshya Powertech shares further hit 5% upper circuit at Rs 359.1 apiece on the NSE.