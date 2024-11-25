KRN Heat Exchanger Invests Rs 236 Crore In Subsidiary To Finance Expansion

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. invested Rs 236 crore by subscribing to the rights issue in subsidiary KRN HVAC Products Pvt., according to an exchange filing on Monday.

KRN Heat Exchanger acquired approximately 1.18 crore equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 apiece at a price of Rs 200 each. The investment is in compliance with plans to use proceeds from the initial public offering to expand the KRN HVAC manufacturing facility in Rajasthan's Neemrana, it said.

This investment will help KRN HVAC inter alia in financing the cost towards its expansion plans, the parent firm said.

KRN HVAC was incorporated on April 7, 2023, and is engaged in the business of manufacturing condenser, evaporator and other related products for the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning industry.