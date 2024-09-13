Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Shares Hit Record High As Stock Trades Ex-Split

Shares of the company rose as much as 6% to hit a record high of Rs 580 apiece. The stock pared gains to trade 1.2% higher at Rs 553.25 as of 10:39 a.m. This compares to a 0.12% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has gained 10% in the last four sessions.

It has risen 39.91% on a year-to-date basis and 40.1% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.20 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 81.93, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 10.3%.