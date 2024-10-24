KPIT Tech Share Price Falls Nearly 10%, Marking Fifth Day Of Decline

KPIT Technologies Ltd.'s share price fell nearly 10% in early trade on Thursday. This is the fifth consecutive day of decline in the stock, taking the loss so far to 17%. The scrip took a hit a day prior after the release of its second quarter earnings.

The software firm posted a 0.2% sequential fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 204 crore for the quarter ended September. This was above the Rs 183-crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased 7.8% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1,471 crore. Analysts had projected a revenue of Rs 1,453 crore.

KPIT Tech said $207 million worth of deals closed in the quarter and healthy pipeline level remains across segments.

The board also approved raising funds up to Rs 2,880 crore through qualified institutional placement.

KPIT Technologies provides engineering research and development services to automotive companies. Popularly known as KPIT, the company is headquartered in Pune.