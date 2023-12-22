ADVERTISEMENT
KPI Green Energy Raises Rs 300 Crore Via QIP
The issue price indicates a discount of 4.98% to the floor price of Rs 1,245 per share.
KPI Green Energy Ltd. has raised Rs 300 crore via qualified institutional placements at an issue price of Rs 1,183 per share.
The issue price indicates a discount of 4.98% to the floor price of Rs 1,245 per share, according to an exchange filing.
The company's issue price includes a premium of Rs 1,173 per equity share, which takes into account a discount of Rs 62 per share on the floor price amounting to Rs 1,245 per share.
Shares of KPI Green Energy India closed 1.21% higher at Rs 1,291.45 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.50% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
