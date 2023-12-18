KPI Green Energy Launches QIP To Raise Rs 300 Crore

KPI Green Energy Ltd. has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 300 crore.

The company's board has set the floor price for the issue at Rs 1,245 apiece, a discount of 9.64% from its previous close on the NSE.

In its meeting held on Sept. 1, the board approved raising up to Rs 300 crore.

The company informed that it may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.