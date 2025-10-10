Kotak MF Halts Lumpsum Subscriptions In Silver ETF Fund Of Fund Citing High Spot Premium

Silver ETFs have drawn huge investor interest amid rising prices. (Image generated using GrokAI)
Kotak Mutual Fund on Friday temporarily suspended lumpsum and switch-in investments in Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund, citing the high spot premium for silver over the import parity price.
"Domestic silver is currently trading at a significant premium compared to international prices due to acute scarcity in India's physical silver market... We anticipate that the shortage in domestic silver supply may persist through the end of October 2025," according to a statement.