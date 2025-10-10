Business NewsMarketsKotak MF Halts Lumpsum Subscriptions In Silver ETF Fund Of Fund Citing High Spot Premium
ADVERTISEMENT

Kotak MF Halts Lumpsum Subscriptions In Silver ETF Fund Of Fund Citing High Spot Premium

Domestic silver is currently trading at a significant premium compared to international prices due to acute scarcity in India's physical silver market.

10 Oct 2025, 06:44 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Silver ETFs have drawn huge investor interest amid rising prices. (Image generated using GrokAI)</p></div>
Silver ETFs have drawn huge investor interest amid rising prices. (Image generated using GrokAI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Kotak Mutual Fund on Friday temporarily suspended lumpsum and switch-in investments in Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund, citing the high spot premium for silver over the import parity price.

"Domestic silver is currently trading at a significant premium compared to international prices due to acute scarcity in India's physical silver market... We anticipate that the shortage in domestic silver supply may persist through the end of October 2025," according to a statement.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT