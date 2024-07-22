Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Decline After Analysts Raise Concerns About Margins

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. opened lower on Monday after its net interest margin, a profitability indicator, narrowed in the first quarter.

The lender's net interest margin narrowed to 5.02% in the quarter ended June 2024, compared to 5.28% in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing. The bank's pace of deposit accretion and its impact on margin remain key focus areas in the coming quarters, according to brokerages.

"Amid heightened competition for deposits, we remain watchful on the pace of deposit accretion for the bank and the impact on margins over the coming quarters," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note.

"The NIM for the bank saw a sharp sequential decline 26 basis points sequentially to 5.02% on the back of a continued rise in the cost of funds as well as a term deposit-led deposit growth," Bernstein Research said.