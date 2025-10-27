Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Drop Nearly 3% After Q2 Profit Decline

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. share price fell nearly 3% during early trade on Monday after higher provisions dragged profit in the second quarter. The earnings report came on Saturday.

The private sector bank’s provisions saw a sharp increase, jumping by 43.5% year-on-year to Rs 947 crore from Rs 660 crore. Consequently, net profit fell 2.7% to Rs 3,253 crore, compared to Rs 3,344 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Further, Kotak Bank's Net Interest Margin or NIM for the period was 4.54%, a slight contraction from 4.65% recorded in the previous quarter, amid a decline in yields and asset mix.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Net Interest Income up 4% to Rs 7,311 crore versus Rs 7,020 crore.

Operating Profit up 3.3% to Rs 5,268 crore versus Rs 5,099 crore.

Provisions up 43.5% to Rs 947 crore versus Rs 660 crore.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the lender following its Q2 earnings, highlighting improving core trends and healthy loan growth, but flagging concerns over NIM compression and elevated valuations.

The management said NIM is likely to expand over the next two quarters, helped by deposits repricing and the benefit from the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut. Credit cost for the second half of the year is expected to be better than the first half.

In terms of asset quality, the bank showed improvement quarter-over-quarter. The bank's reported Gross NPA decreased to 1.39% from 1.48%, and the Net NPA improved to 0.32% from 0.34% during the second quarter.