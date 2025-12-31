Kotak Mahindra Bank Range-Bound For Five Years — Can Earnings Growth Trigger A Re-Rating?

For the average Indian equity investor, the past five years have delivered returns above inflation despite recent volatility. The Nifty 50 index has returned 86%, while the Nifty Next 50 index is up 110% since December 2020.

However, investors holding Kotak Mahindra Bank in their portfolios have seen a different outcome. The experience has combined confidence in the business with frustration over the share price.

Over the past five years, the Kotak share price has gained less than 9%, translating into an annual return of under 2%. The stock has moved within a broad range, while peers and the wider market have moved to higher levels.

In value investing, a flat share price alongside rising earnings often signals a re-rating phase.

Advances are growing at nearly 16% year on year, and the bank’s digital strategy is gaining scale. These factors have renewed focus on whether the stock may move out of its long consolidation phase.