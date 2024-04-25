Kotak Bank May See Earnings, Margin Impact On RBI Crackdown, Say Brokerages

Brokerages have slashed their target price for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. as the private lender's growth and interest margins could be adversely impacted due to the Reserve Bank of India's recent crackdown. Citi Research said that this led to earnings being hit in the medium term.

Jefferies India Pvt. has cut the earnings estimates and the target price of Kotak Mahindra Bank after the Reserve Bank of India found material gaps in the lender's digital and security platforms over the past two years. If resolution for the recent revelation takes over six months, it could affect revenues and costs, Jefferies said in a note.

The central bank directed the third-largest private lender by market capitalisation on Wednesday to cease and desist the issue of fresh credit cards and the onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels with immediate effect.

The bank was at the forefront of building a digitalised ecosystem revamping customer acquisition journey, Citi said in a note. "While it sounded confident of no requirement to slow down, this incident would adversely impact growth, NIM and fee income."

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. said such restrictions should impact business growth, including its already dwindling CASA ratio and its new card acquisition. This will lead to earnings being hit in the medium term, it said. "Additionally, the regulatory overhang would delay any hope of a re-rating post the recent Management change."

Emkay has reduced the rating for the bank from 'add' to 'reduce' and cut the target price to Rs 1,750 per share. Jefferies maintains a 'hold' rating but has cut the target price to Rs 1,970 apiece.