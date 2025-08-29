Kotak Mahindra Bank Gets 'Buy' Upgrade, Target Price Hike From UBS — Key Factors

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. received a stock rating upgrade to 'buy' from 'neutral' from the multinational investment firm UBS. The share price target has also been hiked.

Analysts upgraded the stock based on their long-term thesis of market-linked businesses growing faster than lending among financials in the Asia Pacific coverage. "We view it as the best play in all key financial service segments via its fully owned subsidiaries. The contribution to Kotak from non-lending businesses is higher than at other banks," said a UBS note.

They expect improving sector tailwinds and the RBI's liquidity support may ease deposit pressure, thereby supporting loan growth. Based on this, loan growth can come in at 17% CAGR over the medium term.

Net interest margin may decline in the near-term due to repo rate cuts, which could weigh on net interest income growth in the second and third quarter.

On asset quality, sectoral data on microfinance segment suggest an improving and stablising trend, leading to a gradual credit cost decline from Q1.