Kotak Mahindra Bank Appoints Former Bajaj Finance Managing Director Anup Kumar Saha As Whole-Time Director
During his time at Bajaj Finance, Saha played a critical role in transforming the lender as one of India's most profitable NBFCs in consumer finance.
In a key management change at one of India's biggest private banks, Kotak Mahindra Bank has confirmed the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as Whole-time Director.
Until the appointment gets cleared by the regular, Saha will serve as the Designate Whole-time Director and a part of Senior Management, with effect from Jan 12, the lender confirmed through an exchange filing.
Anup Kumar Saha most recently served as the Managing Director of Bajaj Finance, spending eight years in the non-banking financial company (NBFC).
During his time at Bajaj Finance, Saha played a critical role in transforming the lender as one of India's most profitable NBFCs in consumer finance. He also helped Bajaj Finance extend their customer base to 100 million while diversifying the product portfolio.
Prior to his spell at Bajaj Finance, Anup Kumar Saha spent 14 years at ICICI Bank in senior leadership roles.
Anup Kumar Saha's Role At Kotak Mahindra Bank
At Kotak Mahindra Bank, Anup Kumar Saha will oversee Consumer Banking, Marketing and Data Analytics functions.
As someone who has worked in consumer finance in the form of Bajaj Finance, Saha will reinforce Kotak’s leadership depth and driving customer-centric transformation, digital innovation and data-led strategies, the lender said in a press note.
“We are delighted to welcome Anup to Kotak’s Board. His leadership in scaling businesses, driving digital transformation and building customer-centric organizations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position in the financial sector," CS Rajan, Chairman of the Board, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in reaction to the appointment.
Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, also lauded the appointment, stating, “Anup’s appointment underscores Kotak’s commitment to building a market-leading financial services business and a strong bench of experienced leaders. His extensive understanding of retail finance, data-driven growth and innovation will help us accelerate our strategy and deliver even greater value to our customers.”