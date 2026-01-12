Kotak Mahindra Bank Appoints Former Bajaj Finance Managing Director Anup Kumar Saha As Whole-Time Director

In a key management change at one of India's biggest private banks, Kotak Mahindra Bank has confirmed the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as Whole-time Director.

Until the appointment gets cleared by the regular, Saha will serve as the Designate Whole-time Director and a part of Senior Management, with effect from Jan 12, the lender confirmed through an exchange filing.

Anup Kumar Saha most recently served as the Managing Director of Bajaj Finance, spending eight years in the non-banking financial company (NBFC).

During his time at Bajaj Finance, Saha played a critical role in transforming the lender as one of India's most profitable NBFCs in consumer finance. He also helped Bajaj Finance extend their customer base to 100 million while diversifying the product portfolio.

Prior to his spell at Bajaj Finance, Anup Kumar Saha spent 14 years at ICICI Bank in senior leadership roles.