Nilesh Shah Sees Sustained Market Momentum With Valuations Yet To Peak

Indian markets may sustain their current momentum going forward as valuations have not yet peaked, according to Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. The benchmark stock indices have been hitting fresh highs, with the Nifty 50 recording its best stretch of gains in nearly 17 years on Thursday.

India's valuations are not at lifetime highs. Large-cap companies still have reasonable valuations, while small and mid-cap companies have slightly higher valuations. They are expensive in some low-floating counters. Indian markets have 25% froth and 75% provide opportunities for long-term investors, Shah told NDTV Profit in an interview.

Corporate earnings growth reflects the fundamentals. Between 2020 and 2024, earnings of Indian companies jumped to Rs 16 lakh crore from Rs 4 lakh crore, corresponding to a jump in the market because stocks are slaves to earnings, he said. Can these levels be sustained over a period of five or 10 years? Shah believes they can.

Investors look at valuations and not necessarily index, he said. "Between 2005 and 2024, the broader market returned 13% or more, which is not a very unusual number. Compared to this, the return in the last five years was roughly 21%. Before that, the market delivered an 11% return in 11 years," Shah said.

Investors should reduce their expectations from markets and value quality over quantity, he said, while suggesting high floating stocks at market discovered prices.

Domestic investors are infusing money into the market, which might create excesses, as seen in recent initial public offers, he said. "If one asks, do such companies deserve those valuations and money? The answer is a clear no," Shah said.