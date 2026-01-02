Kotak Initiates Coverage On Smartworks, Bets On Flexible Workspace Boom — Check Target Price

At the core of Kotak’s thesis is scale. Smartworks is already among India’s largest flexible workspace operators, with 9.1 million sq ft of operational area and a leased footprint of over 10.3 million sq ft as of late 2025. The brokerage expects operational area to expand to 14.5 million sq ft by FY28, driven by steady additions of 2-3 million sq ft annually.

This expansion, combined with operating leverage, underpins Kotak’s expectation of a 38% CAGR in adjusted EBITDA between FY25 and FY28.

Margins are projected to improve by 380 basis points, taking EBITDA margins to around 16% by FY28, as occupancy stabilises and fixed costs get absorbed over a larger base.