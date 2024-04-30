Kotak Initiates 'Add' On Mamaearth Citing Strong Scaling, Execution Skills

Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Mamaearth's parent, Honasa Consumer Ltd., with an 'add', citing the company's ability to scale its several brands amid a continuous improvement in their product's research and development.

Since launching its first product in 2016, Honasa has demonstrated an enviable track record of speed and success in seeding and scaling several brands, the brokerage said in an April 29 note. This expansion happened while maintaining sound financial discipline, Kotak said.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 450 apiece, implying an upside of 5% from its previous closing. Kotak has an "attractive" outlook on the beauty and personal care segment.

According to Kotak, the successful scale-up of multiple brands, omnichannel operations, and financial discipline sets India's largest digital-first BPC company apart.

"We attribute Honasa’s success to its strong marketing acumen, a flair for spotting emerging trends and capitalising on them, and nimble execution."

The research firm estimates about 19% average revenue growth over FY2024–27, led by about 10% and 35% average growth for Mamaearth and other brands, respectively. It expects a 585 basis point expansion in Ebitda margin over FY2024–27E, driven by operating leverage, an increase in offline salience, and a reduction in advertising spending, it said.

The key risks the brokerage estimates are the further deceleration in Mamaearth growth and the rise in competition from traditional BPC players, the note said.