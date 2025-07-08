Kotak Bank Shares Hit Over Two-Month High After Q1 Deposits Rise

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s share price rose to the highest level in over two months after posting its first quarter business update. The private lender's stock is the top contributor in the NSE Nifty 50.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net advances rose 14.0% on the year to Rs 4.45 lakh crore during April–June of current financial year. Its total deposit jumped 12.9% on the year to Rs 5.13 lakh crore. CASA deposits grew by 8% year-on-year to Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

Kotak Bank's share price has been advancing for three straight days.