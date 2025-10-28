KFin Technologies Posts Strong Q2; CEO Sreekanth Nadella Highlights Tech-Led Growth And Client Expansion

KFin Technologies Ltd. reported a robust set of numbers for the second quarter of FY26, with consolidated revenue rising 12.9% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 309 crore and net profit jumping 20.9% to Rs 93.3 crore. Ebitda stood at Rs 136 crore, up 19.3%, with margins improving to 43.9% from 41.5% in the previous quarter.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit following the results, Managing Director and CEO Sreekanth Nadella attributed the company’s performance to sustained growth in its mutual fund business and a strong pipeline of value-added tech solutions.

“Mutual funds continue to be our biggest business, contributing about 65%. We currently manage close to 33% of the industry’s AUM, and we’ve been inching upwards quarter-on-quarter,” Nadella said. “Four of the five fastest-growing asset management companies are our clients. Their growth helps KFin Tech outperform the industry.”

He emphasised that the company’s strategy over the past five years has focused on building scalable, tech-driven solutions that empower clients and industry stakeholders. “Our goal is to help our clients grow fast, and it has been our endeavour to create cutting-edge solutions using tech as the biggest lever,” Nadella explained. “These value-added solutions have helped us grow manifold, with a CAGR of nearly 50% over five years. They’re all digital, designed for our partners, clients, regulators, and industry bodies.”

KFintech has country specific platforms for asset classes of Mutual Funds, ETFs, Alternatives and Pensions for investor servicing & equities and bonds for issuer servicing. KFintech platforms and data are hosted in Tier IV data centers.

The company’s spectrum of services extend to other Asian economies such as Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore in addition to being the market leader in India. It also renders mortgage solutions to the American, parts of Europe and Australia, the company said on its official website.