KFC To Kingfisher: UBS Initiates Coverage On Five F&B Consumption Stocks

UBS Research has initiated coverage on five companies in the food and beverage space, betting on the country's growing discretionary spending, premiumisation and deeper penetration.

The research firm expects premium packaged staples, beverages and out-of-home food consumption to outpace traditional FMCG categories. "Premiumisation and indulgence are redefining India’s F&B consumption," it said.

This growth is underpinned by segments of the population crossing a per capita income threshold and driving discretionary spending, UBS said in a March 15 note. "However, these segments also mirror a near-term concern about a demand slowdown in the broader FMCG segment."

The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on United Breweries Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., and Sapphire Foods India Ltd. and a 'neutral' call to Tata Consumer Ltd. and Varun Beverages Ltd.