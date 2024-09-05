KFC, Pizza Hut Operator Sapphire Foods Hits Life High On Stock Split Record Date

Shares of Sapphire Foods India Ltd., the franchisee operator of brands such as Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, surged over 8% to reach an all-time high on Thursday—the company's record date to determine the eligibility of its equity shareholders for a share split.

As approved by shareholders during the company's 15th Annual General Meeting held on Aug. 9, the company will subdivide its existing equity shares—each with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into five new shares, each with a face value of Rs 2.