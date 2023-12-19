KFC, Pizza Hut Operator Devyani's Shares Surge 8% On Thai Foray; Analysts Cautious

Devyani International Ltd., the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in India, rose nearly 8% after its subsidiary announced entry into Thailand.

The Indian quick service company's subsidiary, Devyani International DMCC Dubai, acquired controlling stake in Restaurants Development Co., according to its filing. The deal is expected to close before March 31.

Restaurants Development operates 274 KFC outlets across Thailand and employs more than 4,500 people.