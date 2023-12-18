Kellton Tech Shares Jump 16% After Securing LIC Project
Kellton will implement HR technology across an extensive network of over 4,000 locations, covering more than 1.5 lakh employees.
Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. rose on Monday after the company secured a multi-year project from Life Insurance Corp. Of India.
Kellton will implement HR technology across an extensive network of more than 4,000 locations, that will impact over 1.5 lakh employees, an exchange filing said. The HRMS portal will manage everything from recruitment to retirement.
The project also includes data integration, ensuring smooth transition and optimisation, alongside legacy applications.
“We are excited about the immense potential of this partnership and look forward to contributing significantly to LIC's transformative journey,” said Karanjit Singh, chief executive officer, APAC, Kellton.
Shares of the company rose as much as 16.21%, trading at this level last on Feb. 8, 2022, before paring gains to trade 11.61% higher at 12:09 a.m. This compares to a 0.02% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 78.92% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 14 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 79.