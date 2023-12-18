Kellton Tech Shares Jump 16% After Securing LIC Project

Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. rose on Monday after the company secured a multi-year project from Life Insurance Corp. Of India.

Kellton will implement HR technology across an extensive network of more than 4,000 locations, that will impact over 1.5 lakh employees, an exchange filing said. The HRMS portal will manage everything from recruitment to retirement.

The project also includes data integration, ensuring smooth transition and optimisation, alongside legacy applications.

“We are excited about the immense potential of this partnership and look forward to contributing significantly to LIC's transformative journey,” said Karanjit Singh, chief executive officer, APAC, Kellton.