KEI Industries Share Price Falls After Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of KEI Industries Ltd. fell nearly 7% on Wednesday following the company's second-quarter earnings report, which fell short of analysts' estimated.

The electrical wires and cables manufacturer's net profit rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 155 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. However it fell short of the Rs 167-crore estimate projected by Bloomberg analysts. In the same quarter last year, KEI Industries had recorded a profit of Rs 140 crore.

The company saw its revenue grow 17%, reaching Rs 2,280 crore, up from Rs 1,945 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. This met Bloomberg's revenue estimate of Rs 2,266 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation came in at Rs 221 crore, missing the Rs 240-crore estimate.

Ebitda margin contracted to 9.7%, down from 10.4% in the previous quarter, and fell short of the 10.6% estimate by analysts.