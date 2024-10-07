Kaynes' New Acquisition Bodes Well For Smart Meter Order Book, Say Analysts

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is set to benefit significantly from its acquisition of the smart metering business, Iskraemeco India, with analysts highlighting long-term growth prospects and improved order books.

According to Nomura, the acquisition brings visibility of more orders for Kaynes in the long term, providing scale benefits in manufacturing and access to other meter technologies like gas and water meters. While Jefferies expects the acquisition to bolster Kaynes' scale, product line, service offerings, and customer reach, making the smart metering product margin-accretive.

On Sept. 28, the company announced that it will acquire Iskraemeco India Pvt. from Iskraemeco Holding Switzerland AG and Iskraemeco Merjenje IN Upravljanje Energije for Rs 42.98 crore. The acquisition aims to enhance Kaynes' smart meter solutions and services portfolio.

Iskraemeco India, which was founded in October 2019, is involved in the supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of smart meters. In fiscal 2024, the company reported a revenue of Rs 65.42 crore, all derived from smart meter sales.

Here is a look at what analysts have to say about the acquisition.