Is This A Good Time To Buy Kaynes Tech? Technical And Funda Experts Share Views

Shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. are once again on a roll, surging up to 5% on Friday's session. This comes on the back of an immense correction witnessed in the counter over the past week.

Technical and fundamental analysts consulted by NDTV Profit suggest the long-term growth story remains intact for the company, and if finances remain stable, the stock can make a considerable recovery.

Shares of Kaynes Tech are currently trading at Rs 4,181, reaching intraday Rs 4,243 which accounts for 5% gains from Thursday's closing price. It must be noted that Kaynes shares appreciated over 6% on Thursday.