Kaynes Tech Shares Extend Losses: A Buying Opportunity? Here's What JPMorgan Says

Shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. has once again fallen in trade on Friday, extending losses incurred from Thursday's trading session.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 4,877, which accounts for cuts of up to 2%. The stock has fallen almost 34% on a year-to-date basis.

The rapid fall in Kaynes Tech shares comes on the back of a Kotak Institutional Equities report that flagged concerns over the company's 'ambiguous' accounting practices.

The Kotak report had also highlighted strain on financial metrics for Kaynes Tech, including increasing working capital days and discrepancies in cash flow reporting.