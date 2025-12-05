Kaynes Tech: JP Morgan Cautions Investors After Kotak’s Critical Report

JPMorgan has sent a clear message to investors looking to buy the dip on Kaynes Technologies: Do not rush. This comes on the back of the stock facing immense pressure on Thursday's trade in the wake of a critical report from Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage firm flagged many concerns around Kaynes Tech's FY25 annual report, calling some of them 'ambiguous' and 'inconsistent' with normal practices.

JPMorgan, despite retaining an 'overweight' rating and a bullish target price of Rs 7,550, advised against 'bottom fishing' at current levels.

The firm cited unresolved issues surrounding balance and cash flow, as well as the company's questionable accounting, as key reasons for not fishing for the dip, at least for now.