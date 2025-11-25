Karnataka Bank Share Price Hits Yearly Peak Post 8% Surge — Key Trigger Explained

The Karnataka Bank Ltd. share price was trading shy of its yearly peak in Tuesday's price after Aditya Halwasiya bought shares in the Quant Mutual Fund-backed private lender.

Halwasiya, chairman and managing director, Cupid Ltd. accumulated 83 lakh shares in last two sessions. His stakes in The Karnataka Bank stood at 2.19%.

Halwasiya is also a board member at the Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Apollo Micro Systems and Olka Technologies.