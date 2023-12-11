Kansai Nerolac's Industrial Segment Offers Good Growth Potential: Morgan Stanley

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.'s industrial coating business offers favourable growth prospects even as the paintmaker is looking to boost its share in decorative paints, according to Morgan Stanley.

Industrial business is led by high growth in the non-automotive coatings segment as infrastructure investments grow, the research firm said in a Dec. 10 note citing the management's interaction with analysts. Better margin potential in the historically low-margin industrial business and the company's market leadership in the automotive and powder coatings segment will aid growth, it said.

Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250, implying a downside of 24%.