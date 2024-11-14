Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Erases Gains After Rising On Q2 Earnings Beat

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.'s share price rose over 3% on Thursday before erasing gains to trade lower, after the company’s second quarter results exceeded analysts' expectations in revenue and Ebitda, despite a slight dip in net profit.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 130 crore, down 3.3% from Rs 135 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue surged 37% to Rs 6,065 crore, beating market estimates of Rs 5,970 crore. Ebitda grew 4% to Rs 327 crore, while the Ebitda margin was recorded at 5.4%, above analysts' forecast of 7%.