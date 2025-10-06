Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Business Update: Lowest Growth In Four Quarters Despite Festive Demand

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. on Wednesday released its business update for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, reporting a consolidated revenue growth on a year-on-year basis.

The growth, while healthy, was slightly lower than the 37.4% increase recorded in the same quarter last year. In fact, this was Kalyan's lowest-registered sales growth in the last four quarters.

The jeweller's India operations rose 31% in the September quarter on a year-on-year basis, the company said in an exchange filing. The company recorded a same-store-sales-growth (SSSG) of 16%, which was also lower compared to the same period last year.

The company's international operations, which accounted for 12% of the company's consolidated revenue, saw a revenue growth of 17% compared to the same period last year. In the Middle East region, the revenue rose about 10%, driven entirely by same-store sales.