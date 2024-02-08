Kalyan Jewellers: Highdell Investment Pares 6.7% Stake For Rs 2,317 Crore
As of December, Highdell held 17.59% stake in the jewellery company, according to BSE data.
Foreign investment firm Highdell Investment Ltd. has offloaded a 6.66% stake in Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. for Rs 2,317 crore on Thursday.
Highdell sold a 3.72% stake at Rs 339.59 apiece and another 2.94% for Rs 334 per share, according to bulk deal data from the National Stock Exchange.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought a 1.74% stake at Rs 344.2 apiece and Nomura Funds Ireland PLC Nomura Funds Ireland India Equity Fund bought a 0.52% stake at Rs 334 apiece, according to the NSE.
Among other buyers, the Master Trust Bank of Japan Ltd. and Ac Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 1.26% stakes at Rs 334 each.
Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that Kalyan Jewellers had 6.7% equity change hands in multiple large trades.
Kalyan Jewellers' stock rose as much as 9.3% during the day to Rs 368.7 apiece on the NSE. It closed 4.39% higher at Rs 352.05 per share, as compared with a 0.97% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.