NDTV ProfitMarketsKalyan Jewellers: Highdell Investment Pares 6.7% Stake For Rs 2,317 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyan Jewellers: Highdell Investment Pares 6.7% Stake For Rs 2,317 Crore

As of December, Highdell held 17.59% stake in the jewellery company, according to BSE data.

08 Feb 2024, 08:26 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Kalyan Jewellers India store exterior in Mumbai. (Photo Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit).</p></div>
A Kalyan Jewellers India store exterior in Mumbai. (Photo Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit).

Foreign investment firm Highdell Investment Ltd. has offloaded a 6.66% stake in Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. for Rs 2,317 crore on Thursday.

Highdell sold a 3.72% stake at Rs 339.59 apiece and another 2.94% for Rs 334 per share, according to bulk deal data from the National Stock Exchange.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought a 1.74% stake at Rs 344.2 apiece and Nomura Funds Ireland PLC Nomura Funds Ireland India Equity Fund bought a 0.52% stake at Rs 334 apiece, according to the NSE.

Among other buyers, the Master Trust Bank of Japan Ltd. and Ac Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 1.26% stakes at Rs 334 each.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that Kalyan Jewellers had 6.7% equity change hands in multiple large trades.

As of December, Highdell held a 17.59% stake in the jewellery company, according to data from the BSE.

Kalyan Jewellers' stock rose as much as 9.3% during the day to Rs 368.7 apiece on the NSE. It closed 4.39% higher at Rs 352.05 per share, as compared with a 0.97% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT