Kalyan Jewellers: Highdell Investment Pares 6.7% Stake For Rs 2,317 Crore

Foreign investment firm Highdell Investment Ltd. has offloaded a 6.66% stake in Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. for Rs 2,317 crore on Thursday.

Highdell sold a 3.72% stake at Rs 339.59 apiece and another 2.94% for Rs 334 per share, according to bulk deal data from the National Stock Exchange.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought a 1.74% stake at Rs 344.2 apiece and Nomura Funds Ireland PLC Nomura Funds Ireland India Equity Fund bought a 0.52% stake at Rs 334 apiece, according to the NSE.