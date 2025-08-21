Jupiter Wagons Share Price Spikes 12% After Subsidiary Gets Vande Bharat Train Wheelsets Order

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd., surged over 12% on Thursday after the company's subsidiary received wheelsets order for Vande Bharat Train worth Rs 215 crores.

The company announced that its material unlisted subsidiary Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt. Ltd., has received a letter of intent dated Aug. 19, 2025, for supply of total 5,376 wheelsets for Vande Bharat Train for an order value of approximately Rs 215 crores, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday.

On Aug. 12, Jupiter Wagons reported a decline in earnings during the first quarter of financial year 2026. Consolidated net profit declined 64% to Rs 32.7 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 91.92 crore in the corresponding period last year.