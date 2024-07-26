Jupiter Wagons Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Jupiter Wagons rose as much as 2.89% to Rs 644.95, the highest level since July 25. It erased all gains to trade 1.12% lower at Rs 619.85 as of 11:09 a.m., compared to 0.94% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock gained 171.80% in 12 months, and 94.06% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day on NSE stood at 0.46 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.56.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 12.7%