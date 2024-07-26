Jupiter Wagons Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates
The company's net profit rose 46.2% on the year to Rs 92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, beating Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 84 crore.
Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. rose Friday after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit rose 46.2% on the year to Rs 92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Rs 84 crore estimated by analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Jupiter Wagons Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 880 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 705 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.53% versus 12.85%.
Ebitda up 41.2% at Rs 137 crore.
Net profit up 46.2% at Rs 92 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 84 crore).
Shares of Jupiter Wagons rose as much as 2.89% to Rs 644.95, the highest level since July 25. It erased all gains to trade 1.12% lower at Rs 619.85 as of 11:09 a.m., compared to 0.94% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock gained 171.80% in 12 months, and 94.06% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day on NSE stood at 0.46 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.56.
Out of five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 12.7%