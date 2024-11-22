Catalysts That Triggered FII Exodus In India Will Not Sustain, Says Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

The stimulus blitz in China and strengthening of the dollar—key triggers for the record selloff by global funds—will not sustain for long, wealth management firm Julius Baer's Head of Research, Asia, Mark Matthews said, indicating outflows should pause soon.

The 180-degree turn China made on its economic policy, and strengthening of the dollar since September mainly led to foreign institutional investors exiting the market, Matthews told NDTV Profit. "It is difficult for Asian markets to attract FPI investments when the US dollar is strengthening."

The dollar index typically doesn't go higher than its current level of 107, and it is moving into overvalued territory, Matthews said. Further, the China story has run out a bit, and additional stimulus won't have the magnitude that was seen after the global financial crises, he said. "Any incremental stimulus is not going to drive a lot of money into China."

"Both of these catalysts were the outflows we have seen, and I don't see them sustaining themselves," Matthews said. However, he had a word of caution and said investors had their own rationale.