Catalysts That Triggered FII Exodus In India Will Not Sustain, Says Julius Baer's Mark Matthews
Global funds offloaded Rs 5,321 crore worth of equities on Thursday, taking the net tally to Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the last 37 sessions.
The stimulus blitz in China and strengthening of the dollar—key triggers for the record selloff by global funds—will not sustain for long, wealth management firm Julius Baer's Head of Research, Asia, Mark Matthews said, indicating outflows should pause soon.
The 180-degree turn China made on its economic policy, and strengthening of the dollar since September mainly led to foreign institutional investors exiting the market, Matthews told NDTV Profit. "It is difficult for Asian markets to attract FPI investments when the US dollar is strengthening."
The dollar index typically doesn't go higher than its current level of 107, and it is moving into overvalued territory, Matthews said. Further, the China story has run out a bit, and additional stimulus won't have the magnitude that was seen after the global financial crises, he said. "Any incremental stimulus is not going to drive a lot of money into China."
"Both of these catalysts were the outflows we have seen, and I don't see them sustaining themselves," Matthews said. However, he had a word of caution and said investors had their own rationale.
The dollar index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against a basket of 10 leading global currencies, was trading 0.19% higher at 107.17 as of 12:10 p.m.
He added that 80% of Chinese household income is in residential real estate and that the prices in the sector should bottom out soon. "Chinese consumer sentiment should improve on recovery in real estate."
In India, Matthews said that he would look at rural consumption and private sector banks for allocating fresh capital currently. "I'm not concerned about earnings downgrades." It's "nice" the market has pulled back, and "in fact it makes it look quite attractive relative to most other markets," he said.
Other Asian markets are valued twice as much as the Indian market and will be looking at the domestic stocks when allocating to fresh money, he said.
The reason to be optimistic despite earnings revisions is that they will be getting revised back again, he said. Improved government spending, a good Rabi season, and the wedding season will provide an impetus to consumer spending, he said.
Economic growth will be 6% next year and over 6% in the year after that, which should translate into double-digit earnings growth, he said. "I think India looks absolutely fine, and in fact good."
Mark Matthews, managing director at Julius Baer (Source: NDTV Profit)
'Geopolitical Tensions To Ease When Trump Takes Over Presidency'
Mark Matthews is "not worried" about the geopolitical tensions with the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict as "often, outgoing Presidents tie up incoming presidents."
Russia said it had launched a new kind of ballistic missile into Ukraine, a day after the latter fired British cruise missiles at military targets inside Russia. This follows the decision by Joe Biden’s administration to approve Kyiv’s limited use of the weapons, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a decree allowing Russia to fire nuclear weapons.
"Putin is not going to take the bait, and has to respond in some fashion, which clearly he did." Matthews doesn't see this evolving to a point where it becomes a drag on the global economy.
Any negative cues that take the stock market down are the ones that will have an impact on the economy, he said. "This one, I don't think will affect the economy." With Donald Trump in the White House, chances are higher that the Ukraine-Russia situation will de-escalate, he said.
Wall Street is on the verge of a bubble territory, Matthews said. There are market signals that the animal spirit is running very strongly. "We are moving into territory that is beyond fair value."