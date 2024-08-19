Jubilant Pharmova Hits Three-Year High After Subsidiary Buys French R&D Centre

Shares of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. hit a three-year high on Monday after its Singapore-based step-down subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys Innovative Research Services, agreed to buy France-based Pierre Fabre’s R&D Centre.

The company said it has issued a "put option offer" to Pierre Fabre Laboratories, offering to acquire 80% equity capital worth approximately 4.4 million euro over a period of two years, according to an exchange filing. The company will incorporate a new company in France, which will acquire Pierre Fabre’s R&D Centre, including R&D site and R&D activities at Saint Julien, France.

Jubilant Biosys Innovative Research Services, Singapore, is a subsidiary of Jubilant Biosys Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova.

In addition, Pierre Fabre Laboratories may invest 20% equity capital worth 1.1 million euro over a period of 2 years in the above-mentioned new company for a maximum period of five years, during which time they may continue to provide support to the new company, the filing said.